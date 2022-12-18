Heartland Votes

2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
From left: Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

Latest News

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry plans to resume...
Cave-in-Rock Ferry to remain closed until Sun. morning
Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale held their fall...
SEMO, SIUC hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas