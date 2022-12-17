Heartland Votes

Youth get opportunity in business fair in Jackson

Customers visit a youth vendor to ask about their product at the Kids Business Fair in Jackson,...
Customers visit a youth vendor to ask about their product at the Kids Business Fair in Jackson, Mo.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro and Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids in Southeast Missouri got the chance to put their entrepreneurship skills to the test on Saturday.

Dozens of children took part in the Kids Business Fair in Jackson where they sold handcrafted items, baked goods and other products.

The idea started when a young Jackson resident attended a farmers’ market and wanted to mimic that for area kids.

“It gives a bunch of other kids the opportunity to show of their skills and talent and that just makes me smile to see that kids are creative, and they are willing to show their skills,” Benny Arends said.

Benny’s parents helped set up the business fair, bringing in 28 youth vendors to the Elks Lodge in Jackson where they sold their items to the public. An event designed to help them develop into future business owners.

“We hope that kids can share their ideas with their parents, and their parents take advantage of their ideas and use them and help nurture the next generation of kids,” Jamison Arends said.

Many people came out to the event to support the children, buying many items the kids were offering.

“I did not expect so many people to come,” Benny Arends said. “It’s just so cool that people want to come and actually check this out and support these kids.”

“It’s great that kids can get their product out there more than just a Facebook sale or something like that, where you can actually interact with people and it improves their people skills and salesman skills,” Jamison Arends said.

Organizers say the event was very successful and hope to bring it back next year as well.

