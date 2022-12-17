Heartland Votes

US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture

Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says it manufactured and installed the cylinder component of the AquaDom tank 20 years ago, said in an emailed statement that “at this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure.”

Police have said they found no evidence of a malicious act but the cause of the spectacular collapse shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, in which two people were slightly injured, remains unclear. Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, told German news agency dpa on Friday that “first indications point to material fatigue.”

Officials said on Friday evening that the hotel building itself was assessed to be safe.

The local government said that nearly all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the rupture died but “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved. About 400 to 500 mostly small fish from a separate set of aquariums housed under the hotel lobby were evacuated to other tanks in a neighboring aquarium that was unaffected.

The AquaDom aquarium opened in December 2003 and was modernized in 2020.

Grand Junction, Colorado-based Reynolds Polymer, which says on its website that 41 of its acrylic panels were used in building the tank cylinder, said it “offers its sincere concern” to the hotel guests and workers who were affected and to those who were injured. It said that “we are also deeply saddened by the animals and aquatic life lost.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department...
Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore
Vietnam Veteran walks in college graduation ceremony nearly 50 years later
Vietnam veteran walks in college graduation ceremony over 50 years later
The funeral for a fallen firefighter will be Saturday afternoon, December 17.
Funeral for fallen Kennett firefighter on Sat.
FILE - Image shows the recent aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Rih.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence