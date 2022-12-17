Heartland Votes

More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event

Individuals hold up wreaths for each branch of the military and POW/MIA to remember and honor...
Individuals hold up wreaths for each branch of the military and POW/MIA to remember and honor those that fought for our country.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro and Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday.

Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.

The John Guild Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution helped organize the event where they collected and placed roughly 1,400 wreaths for those veterans buried in Jackson cemeteries.

“It is just so important that we remember and not take our freedom for granted,” Pamela Johnson said. “We see all over the world that it could be taken away in a heartbeat if we don’t tend it.”

Roughly 50 people came out to the event to show their support, including children to learn about why they are honoring those that served our country.

“As our ceremony says, if we don’t teach the next generation, they may not necessarily understand what price our freedom has come at,” Johnson said.

Johnson thanks all those that took part in helping and supporting this event.

“We cannot do this without the support of the community,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of organizations within the community that have helped us to raise the funds, and of course the people of Jackson who are out here to lay the wreaths today.”

Wreaths were placed at the Jackson Cemetery and the Russel Heights Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
From left: Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

Latest News

Customers visit a youth vendor to ask about their product at the Kids Business Fair in Jackson,...
Youth get opportunity in business fair in Jackson
The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit...
Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department...
Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore