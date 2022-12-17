More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday.

Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.

The John Guild Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution helped organize the event where they collected and placed roughly 1,400 wreaths for those veterans buried in Jackson cemeteries.

“It is just so important that we remember and not take our freedom for granted,” Pamela Johnson said. “We see all over the world that it could be taken away in a heartbeat if we don’t tend it.”

Roughly 50 people came out to the event to show their support, including children to learn about why they are honoring those that served our country.

“As our ceremony says, if we don’t teach the next generation, they may not necessarily understand what price our freedom has come at,” Johnson said.

Johnson thanks all those that took part in helping and supporting this event.

“We cannot do this without the support of the community,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of organizations within the community that have helped us to raise the funds, and of course the people of Jackson who are out here to lay the wreaths today.”

Wreaths were placed at the Jackson Cemetery and the Russel Heights Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.