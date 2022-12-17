Heartland Votes

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money

Latest News

The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit...
Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne...
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies