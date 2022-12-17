First Alert: Cold today and the wind chill will make it feel even colder

(KFVS) - It’s a cold start to your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s in most areas.

Some parts of the Heartland will be in the teens thanks to the wind chill. With the wind chill for today, expect to see about a 10-degree difference in temps.

We’ll see some sunshine this afternoon, though, with temps slowly rising to the upper 30s, along with some gusty winds.

While the air temps will be in the upper 30s, it will feel like temps are only in the upper 20s.

