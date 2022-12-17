Cold air and cold wind chills this morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland! A cold start to your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 20′s to low 30′ in most areas, along with a wind chill bringing temps in the teens for a couple of parts of the heartland. With the wind chill for today expect to see about a 10 degree difference in temps. Around noon the air temps will be in the upper 30′s but it will feel like temps are only in the upper 20′s.

As we head into the afternoon we will see some sunshine with temps slowly rising to the upper 30′s along with some gusty winds.

