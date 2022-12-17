Carbondale recognized as a leader in climate planning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was recognized for its nature-forward approach to resilience, climate, and sustainability. The recognition comes from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

The ceremony, held in Montreal, Canada, celebrated cities from across the globe that recently joined CitiesWithNature, an initiative that recognizes municipalities for their actions and commitments to nature and biodiversity. That includes Carbondale, Ill.

“The recognition of Carbondale on this international stage is a tremendous honor and a direct result of the leadership demonstrated by the Carbondale Sustainability Commission, including drafting authors Saxon Metzger, Dr. Jane Cogie, Sarah Heyer, and Amy McMorrow Hunter,” said Lauren Becker, Planner & Sustainability Coordinator.

In April 2022, Carbondale City Council passed the Sustainability Action Plan, written by the City Sustainability Commission. The Commission commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and a 45% reduction by 2030.

City staff are in the process of conducting Carbondale’s first greenhouse gas emissions inventory which will help develop a roadmap of mitigation and adaptation proposals. It will also help develop programs to foster biodiversity and resiliency amidst a changing climate.

