Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit Burglary 1st Degree.

44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Other warrants served to him included Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order, No Registration Plates, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

