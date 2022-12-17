Heartland Votes

Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary

The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit Burglary 1st Degree.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit Burglary 1st Degree.

44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Other warrants served to him included Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order, No Registration Plates, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

