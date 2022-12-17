61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby.

“Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek Light Show.

Burris is an electrician by day, but putting together the light show has become his passion. He first did it for Christmas in 2020 with about 6,000 lights. That number is up to more than 61,000 lights this year.

“It’s fun to add more to it and get more stuff for the people to look at,” Burris said.

Burris said he spends the entire year planning the show, and setting up the lights. He funds the entire thing himself too, and has spent around $50,000 on it in the past three years. For Burris, it’s about something more important than money.

“The kids,” Burris said. “Watching them. It’s just fun to watch everybody smile and have a good time.”

The kids do enjoy the show. It makes for a great Christmas event for the entire family.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Shannon Parks, who watched the light show with her two-year-old son from the car. “The music is great, it has every type of music. Christian music, country music. And it’s great that we can stay in the car and enjoy it all.”

Word of the light show has been spreading around the community, drawing in new viewers.

“I saw it on Facebook, and then I had some friends over last night that told me how exciting it was,” said Diane Lipinski, who watched the light show with a few friends.

“It’s just so colorful, and it gets you in the Christmas spirit,” said Linda Rasmussen, another viewer.

Burris said he’s already looking for a bigger space that can host the show next year because it’s starting to outgrow his yard.

The show is free, and runs every day during the week at 742 Lakeview Road, Lenoir City.

Burris will host people through January 2, weather permitting each day.

Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

