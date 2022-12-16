Heartland Votes

Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

Latest News

From left: Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
Dr. Kenneth Haskin, Cape Girardeau city manager.
Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans