Heartland Votes

Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program

The Vienna Correctional Facility dropped off gifts for Arrowleaf's Angel Tree program on...
The Vienna Correctional Facility dropped off gifts for Arrowleaf's Angel Tree program on Friday, Dec. 16.(Arrowleaf)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna Correctional Facility donated gifts to Arrowleaf’s Angel Tree program.

According to a release from Arrowleaf, the program provides Christmas toys, bikes, clothes and more to more than 400 children in the region.

They said the staff at the correctional facility bought gifts for more than 100 of those children and delivered everything on Friday, December 16.

You can see photos from the drop-off below.

