Heartland Votes

Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders

Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders.

Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids.

“I figure by the time we get through with this last county it’s going to be close to 2,300 children getting a wonderful Christmas, because of the generosity of the people here in Southeast Missouri,” said MacCubbin.

According to MacCubbin, more than 11,000 different toys across the five counties have been donated.

Among the all the toys, MacCubbin stated a new donation has excited her.

“37 bicycles from the Moose Lodge in Jackson, so a lot of children had bicycles on their wish list are getting bicycles for Christmas,” MacCubbin said.

According to MacCubbin, the first all-day distribution event will start at 8:30 in the morning at Elk Lodge in Scott County, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention...
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of...
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's...
Toys for Tots finishing final toy orders
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a resolution tonight charging a fellow commissioner...
Paducah Board of Commissioners misconduct charge