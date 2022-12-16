Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders.

Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids.

“I figure by the time we get through with this last county it’s going to be close to 2,300 children getting a wonderful Christmas, because of the generosity of the people here in Southeast Missouri,” said MacCubbin.

According to MacCubbin, more than 11,000 different toys across the five counties have been donated.

Among the all the toys, MacCubbin stated a new donation has excited her.

“37 bicycles from the Moose Lodge in Jackson, so a lot of children had bicycles on their wish list are getting bicycles for Christmas,” MacCubbin said.

According to MacCubbin, the first all-day distribution event will start at 8:30 in the morning at Elk Lodge in Scott County, Mo.

