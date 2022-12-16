Heartland Votes

SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be holding their fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 17.
By Tom English
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Two universities in the Heartland are having their fall commencements on Saturday, December 17.

Southeast Missouri State University will hold two ceremonies at the Show Me Center.

The first event is at 10 a.m., with the second at 2 p.m.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as commencement speaker in the afternoon as he accepts the Vandiver Show Me State award.

SEMO said they have 1,071 graduates. There are 675 undergraduates, 380 master’s graduates and 16 specialist candidates.

In Carbondale, Southern Illinois University will host their fall commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. inside the Banterra Center.

As of early December, SIU said there are 909 candidates for degrees for the fall 2022 semester: 607 for bachelor’s degrees, 231 for master’s degrees, 50 for doctoral degrees, four for law degrees and 17 for associate degrees.

