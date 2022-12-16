Heartland Votes

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

All sealed bids must be sent to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office located in the Courthouse, no later than January 6.(Source: KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale.

Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.

The sale of the lots is believed to be seen as a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. The sale will place the properties in the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining preparties should increase.

The required minimum is $813 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before January 6, 2023. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

All sealed bids must be sent to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office located in the Courthouse, no later than January 6. For any information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Pulaski County Tax Agent’s Office at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.

