Mt. Vernon, Ill. man sentenced to 152 years in prison for child porn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to a total of 152 years in prison on child porn charges.

Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced on Thursday, December 15 to 152 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry was found guilty on October 13 of 19 counts of reproduction of child pornography after a bench trial. He was sentenced to eight years on each count, which must be served consecutively.

Deputies say the investigation began in May after he was arrested for aggravated domestic battery.

While incarcerated on that charge, they say acquaintances of Terry turned over electronic equipment containing suspect child porn to deputies at the sheriff’s office and officers with the police department.

A member of the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Task Force took over the investigation, leading to multiple search warrants, and then evidence recovered.

