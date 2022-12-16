Heartland Votes

Mt. Vernon, Ill. man sentenced to 152 years in prison for child porn

Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced on Thursday, December 15 to 152 years in the Illinois...
Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced on Thursday, December 15 to 152 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to a total of 152 years in prison on child porn charges.

Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced on Thursday, December 15 to 152 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry was found guilty on October 13 of 19 counts of reproduction of child pornography after a bench trial. He was sentenced to eight years on each count, which must be served consecutively.

Deputies say the investigation began in May after he was arrested for aggravated domestic battery.

While incarcerated on that charge, they say acquaintances of Terry turned over electronic equipment containing suspect child porn to deputies at the sheriff’s office and officers with the police department.

A member of the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Task Force took over the investigation, leading to multiple search warrants, and then evidence recovered.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death

Latest News

Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money
The Vienna Correctional Facility dropped off gifts for Arrowleaf's Angel Tree program on...
Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
A Poplar Bluff woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 7-week-old baby.
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of her 7-week-old baby