JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed

(Source: MGN/Pixabay)
(Source: MGN/Pixabay)(MGN/Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed.

According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was rescheduled for January 5.

The date and time of the rescheduled women’s game with Jefferson College will be announced later.

