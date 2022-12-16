JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed.

According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was rescheduled for January 5.

The date and time of the rescheduled women’s game with Jefferson College will be announced later.

