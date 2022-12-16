Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order.

According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m.

The order affects all customers from S. 9th Street to S. 13th Street, including all of Mulberry Street, as well as the sheriff’s department and jail.

They said the boil water order is due to a water main break.

