Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department...
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore.

This is for all government buildings in Dunklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide on Saturday, December 17 from sunrise to sunset.

Captain Moore was off duty on December 3 when he was called to service to help fight a fire. On Dec. 4, he was found dead in his home from a medical emergency.

Moore, 57, had served the Kennett Fire Department for more than 30 years. He also served as a member of the Kennett Police Department.

“Captain Robert Moore gave meaning to the word “commitment” in his 30-year career protecting the citizens of Kennett as both a firefighter and a police officer,” Governor Parson said in a release. “During his distinguished public safety career, he was twice recognized as Kennett Firefighter of the Year (1994 and 2009), twice received lifesaving awards, and was named City of Kennett Police Officer of the Year. We are grateful for his dedication to public service and the sacrifices he made to protect others.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Captain Moore is laid to rest.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium at Kennett High School. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. in the gym. His burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Kennett, Mo.

Public parking will be available at the Kennett High School parking lot, using the Washington Street entrance. They ask that you not block Washington Street because it will be used for the procession route.

The procession route from the KHS gymnasium will proceed south on Walter Street, west (right) onto Washington, south (left) onto Homecrest, east (left) onto St. Francis through “the square,” north (left) onto Independence, west (left) onto North Bypass, south (left) onto College.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennett Fire Department, they encourage the community to line the route to show support, but they ask that you not block their access to the cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be holding...
SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday