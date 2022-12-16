First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes

Chilly and breezy pattern to continue....plus....arctic front late next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our dry but chilly and breezy weather from Thursday will carry over into today and even tomorrow as we remain on the southern edge of a cold upper low to our north.   More clouds will move through at times as well,  with more clouds north and more sun south.   Over the weekend temps look to be slightly lower,  but winds should gradually decrease especially by Sunday.

A weak weather system is still  forecast to move in from the southwest on Monday afternoon/evening.  This may bring some trace amounts of precip (rain and/or light snow) but right now precip looks to be very light with this.   Then attention turns to the arctic cold front still expected to move through from NW to SE about Thursday.   There could be some light snow or rain to snow with this…which could impact travel Thursday morning.  The bigger story will be the arctic air mass behind the front, as temps (and wind chills) will be very cold from late Thursday into the weekend.  At this point the holiday weekend is shaping up to be very cold but dry.

