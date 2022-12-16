Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly & breezy pattern continues

A beautiful winter sunset in the Heartland!
A beautiful winter sunset in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/Debra Brown)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s certainly feeling more like winter in the Heartland.

Today will again be chilly and breezy, with afternoon highs in the 40s.

More clouds will also move through at times.

Northern locations will see more clouds, with more sunshine to the south.

Saturday is looking the about the same.

Temperatures will be slightly lower, but winds should gradually decrease by Sunday.

Next week is looking even colder.

A weak weather system could bring trace amounts of rain and/or light snow Monday afternoon and evening.

Right now precipitation looks to be very light.

By Thursday, an arctic cold front is expected to move into the Heartland bring some light snow or rain switching over to snow.

This could impact travel Thursday morning.

The system will also push in an arctic air mass with very cold temps and wind chills.

This should last into the holiday weekend, which is looking very cold but dry.

