Heartland Votes

A cold weekend ahead, and then even colder with possible snow showers expected next week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold night expected as lows drop back into the mid to upper 20s. Saturday will be even colder than the last couple of days, with cold wind chills too. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s, with winds chills hanging in the 20s for most of the day. There is a chance for a few flurries too on Saturday. More sunshine expected on Sunday, but still cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Still watching a strong system by Thursday of next week that will bring much colder air to the Heartland. Right now it also looks like snow showers will be possible. Still too early to talk totals, but definitely check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 12/26/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 12/26/2022
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/16.
First Alert noon forecast 12/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/16