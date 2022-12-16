A cold weekend ahead, and then even colder with possible snow showers expected next week

A cold night expected as lows drop back into the mid to upper 20s. Saturday will be even colder than the last couple of days, with cold wind chills too. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s, with winds chills hanging in the 20s for most of the day. There is a chance for a few flurries too on Saturday. More sunshine expected on Sunday, but still cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Still watching a strong system by Thursday of next week that will bring much colder air to the Heartland. Right now it also looks like snow showers will be possible. Still too early to talk totals, but definitely check back for updates.

