Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need.

It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”

Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even more families struggling this time of year.

“I know just a few bags were going home every week, and it was kind of an as-needed basis,” Lisa Miner, a social worker, said. “Last year, it grew to about 50 bags a week going home for families. This year, we are sending close to 100 bags home every week for our families in our community.”

Alaina Mills is a school employee and helps run the pantry.

She said elementary students are helping meet the need. They collected more than 1,700 food items for the pantry.

“...and that first day, I think, exceeded our expectations for the whole week, so we were just really blown away,” she said.

Thanks to those donations, more families will now have full stomachs and enough food to eat every day.

“We have not had to tell a family ‘no’ yet, so we’ve been really blessed with donations and food drives,” Miner added.

Sarah Hicks, a staff member, said the canned food drive teaches students an important lesson.

“To show them that you don’t necessarily have to give monetary donations, but you can give your time and then also, I think God gave us a bigger purpose to not to just only take care of ourselves and our family but to help others wherever we’re able to,” she said.

In addition to food, the pantry is also collecting and handing out coats for students in need.

