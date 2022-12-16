Heartland Votes

Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry

Students and their families come together in Mississippi County to help a community in need
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need.

It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”

Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even more families struggling this time of year.

“I know just a few bags were going home every week, and it was kind of an as-needed basis,” Lisa Miner, a social worker, said. “Last year, it grew to about 50 bags a week going home for families. This year, we are sending close to 100 bags home every week for our families in our community.”

Alaina Mills is a school employee and helps run the pantry.

She said elementary students are helping meet the need. They collected more than 1,700 food items for the pantry.

“...and that first day, I think, exceeded our expectations for the whole week, so we were just really blown away,” she said.

Thanks to those donations, more families will now have full stomachs and enough food to eat every day.

“We have not had to tell a family ‘no’ yet, so we’ve been really blessed with donations and food drives,” Miner added.

Sarah Hicks, a staff member, said the canned food drive teaches students an important lesson.

“To show them that you don’t necessarily have to give monetary donations, but you can give your time and then also, I think God gave us a bigger purpose to not to just only take care of ourselves and our family but to help others wherever we’re able to,” she said.

In addition to food, the pantry is also collecting and handing out coats for students in need.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

Latest News

A Poplar Bluff woman appears in court next after police allege she killed her 7-week-old baby.
Mother accused of killing 7-week-old
A Judge sentenced Zachary Terry on Thursday to a total of 152 years in prison for 19...
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 152 years in prison on child porn charges
The Cape Girardeau City Manager withdraws his name from consideration for a city management job...
Cape Girardeau City Manager withdraws name from job in Fargo, ND
The Town of Kennett will say goodbye to a fallen firefighter tomorrow.
Funeral tomorrow for fallen Kennett Fire Captain
Students and their families come together in Mississippi County to help a community in need
Charleston school food pantry seeing more family