Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 9:45 a.m.

They said the ferry reported winds out of the west were 10 miles per hour with gusts to 23. When the wind is out of the west or southwest, they said it can create choppy conditions on the Ohio River.

The estimated duration of the closure is unknown.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

