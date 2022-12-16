Cape Girardeau City Manager finalist for city administrator job in Fargo, ND

FARGO, N.D. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin is one of four finalists for the job of City Administrator in Fargo, North Dakota.

On Friday, December 16, Haskin and the three other finalists will be interviewed for the job.

The interviews begin at 7 a.m. in Fargo.

Haskin has been city manager in Cape Girardeau since the summer of 2021.

He took over for Scott Meyer who retired in June of that year.

