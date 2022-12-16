Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau City Manager finalist for city administrator job in Fargo, ND

Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin is one of four finalists for the job of City Administrator in Fargo, North Dakota.
By Jim Eftink
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin is one of four finalists for the job of City Administrator in Fargo, North Dakota.

On Friday, December 16, Haskin and the three other finalists will be interviewed for the job.

The interviews begin at 7 a.m. in Fargo.

Haskin has been city manager in Cape Girardeau since the summer of 2021.

He took over for Scott Meyer who retired in June of that year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 7-week-old infant.
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas

Latest News

Haskin finalist for city administrator job in Fargo, N.D.
Haskin finalist for city administrator job in Fargo, N.D.
A box for Toys for Tots donations
Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders
Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention...
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of...
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake