Heartland Votes

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

During the search of the house, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia,...
During the search of the house, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia, and several small bags of methamphetamine. They also found small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.(Scott City Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after an investigation for illegal narcotics in Scott City, Mo., led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

On December 15, around 7:30 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and then served a search warrant at the 2500 block of James Street, in Scott City.

During the search of the house, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia, and several small bags of methamphetamine. They also found small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. At the time of the search, there were two adult males, and two male juveniles inside of the residence.

The two adult males were identified as Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan. Both men were charged with:

  • 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid
  • 2 counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Involving Drugs to the 1st Degree

Both men were arrested and taken to the Scott City Police Department Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

Latest News

Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money
The Vienna Correctional Facility dropped off gifts for Arrowleaf's Angel Tree program on...
Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program
Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced on Thursday, December 15 to 152 years in the Illinois...
Mt. Vernon, Ill. man sentenced to 152 years in prison for child porn
Alisha Ivy, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of...
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death