2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after an investigation for illegal narcotics in Scott City, Mo., led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

On December 15, around 7:30 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and then served a search warrant at the 2500 block of James Street, in Scott City.

During the search of the house, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia, and several small bags of methamphetamine. They also found small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. At the time of the search, there were two adult males, and two male juveniles inside of the residence.

The two adult males were identified as Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan. Both men were charged with:

3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid

2 counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Involving Drugs to the 1st Degree

Both men were arrested and taken to the Scott City Police Department Jail.

