WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland college announced the next step in its use of a multi-million-dollar grant.

Western Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott’s trust back in 2020.

College leaders laid out a new round of scholarships and donations on Thursday, December 15, designed to help students prepare for the workforce and support a number of local organizations.

School officials say the grant money has helped pay for hundreds of new and renewed scholarships, as well as cash donations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.