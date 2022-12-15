Heartland Votes

WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant

Western Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the...
Western Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott’s trust back in 2020.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland college announced the next step in its use of a multi-million-dollar grant.

Western Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott’s trust back in 2020.

College leaders laid out a new round of scholarships and donations on Thursday, December 15, designed to help students prepare for the workforce and support a number of local organizations.

School officials say the grant money has helped pay for hundreds of new and renewed scholarships, as well as cash donations.

