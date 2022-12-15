Heartland Votes

Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff
Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Mark Latunski has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Latunski sentenced to life without parole