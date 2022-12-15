SEMO Basketball team falls at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ar. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team lost for the 5th straight time Wednesday night, December 14, at Arkansas State 68-61.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Adam Larson with 19 points.

Kobe Clark added 8 points and 16 rebounds.

Southeast returns to action Saturday night, December 17 on the road at 7:30 p.m. against Iowa.

The Redhawks are now 5-6 on the season.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.