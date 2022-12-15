Quatro’s Pizza under new ownership

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A well-known pizza restaurant is now under a change of ownership.

Quatro’s Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee.

Blake Morrison has worked under Payne for the past four years, now he’ll continue the Quatro’s legacy as the new owner.

The restaurant has been a part of Carbondale for the past 47 years.

Payne is retiring, and said he appreciates all the customers from the past four decades.

No worries, he also said the pizza will stay the same.

