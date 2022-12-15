Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in southern Illinois

Dozens are waking up without power in Alexander County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds are waking up without power in Alexander County and Du Quoin.

According to Ameren Illinois’ online outage map, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 in McClure, Gale and Thebes.

As of 5:45 a.m., approximately 304 customers are without power.

At this time, it is not clear what has caused the outage.

Ameren is also reporting 591 customers are without power in Du Quoin.

It’s believed the outage started right before 5:30 a.m.

The cause of this outage is also unknown.

