Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

They said Wade is a person of interest in a death investigation from Tuesday, November 29 in rural Williamson County.

