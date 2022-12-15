Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
They said Wade is a person of interest in a death investigation from Tuesday, November 29 in rural Williamson County.
