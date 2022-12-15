Heartland Votes

Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was...
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

They said Wade is a person of interest in a death investigation from Tuesday, November 29 in rural Williamson County.

