Heartland Votes

Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor...
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall
A service member from Long Island, N.Y. died after a fall on an indoor ski slope.
Air National Guard member dies in snowboarding accident at mall
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president