Heartland Votes

Nearly 77,000 dear harvested during Illinois firearm deer season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm...
Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4. (Ozark National Scenic Riverways)(WRDW)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4.

The counting comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who released the preliminary numbers today.

Officials say this year’s total is about 6,400 more deer harvested during firearm season compared to last year’s total.

Randolph, Jackson and Williamson Counties were near the top of the list for the number of deer killed in 2022.

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease deer season will take place in designated counties only. Both seasons take place twice within the next month, from December 29 - January 1, and January 13-15, 2023. Details for both late-winter season and CWD season can be found online.

Archery deer season continues through January 15, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of setting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and...
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
File Graphic
Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted
Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning,...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois