Nearly 77,000 dear harvested during Illinois firearm deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4.

The counting comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who released the preliminary numbers today.

Officials say this year’s total is about 6,400 more deer harvested during firearm season compared to last year’s total.

Randolph, Jackson and Williamson Counties were near the top of the list for the number of deer killed in 2022.

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease deer season will take place in designated counties only. Both seasons take place twice within the next month, from December 29 - January 1, and January 13-15, 2023. Details for both late-winter season and CWD season can be found online.

Archery deer season continues through January 15, 2023.

