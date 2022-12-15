Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas

Heartland Votes

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas.(KMOV/KCTV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas.

Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.

Customer propane tanks have reportedly been left low or empty with no ability to have them filled by another company. Missouri state law prohibits anyone other than the owner of a propane tank, such as Gygr-Gas, from filling it without the owner’s permission.

This rule is a national safety standard designed to protect the integrity of the tank and piping. For Gygr-Gas customers, however, this is an obstacle to getting other companies to provide fuel or service in Gygr-Gas’s absence.

Executive Order 22-08 allows other entities registered to fill liquefied petroleum gas containers in Missouri to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas only. It does not apply to liquefied petroleum gas containers currently serviced by any other company.

