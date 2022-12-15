Local veterans in southeast missouri can no longer get military id at the armory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local veterans in southeast Missouri have to drive up to two hours one way, just to update their Military ID. It’s a major inconvenience and some veterans say they want to know why.

“For veterans who are especially apart of the older generation of veterans, people that have served in multiple combat areas, and they’ve served their time they’ve served the country, it’s a big deal,” said veteran Andrew Kelley.

The armory in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is no longer providing new military I.D cards. And local veterans like Kelley say they now have to travel all the way to St. Louis.

“Inflation along with age that is so much, it’s not something that a lot of us truly think about until were put in that particular situation. It means a lot so two hours for somebody to travel just for a basic ID card, that’s something that we should truly think about,” Kelley said.

The reason behind the need for the long drive is because the person who did the ID’s in Cape Girardeau got a promotion. It’s a job opening that hasn’t been filled. In the mean time, Brent Humphries with VFW in Cape Girardeau says he’s not sure how long this issue will continue.

“I’ve heard of it taking weeks months, you go all the way to St. Louis and don’t have the proper paper work or you don’t have the proper paperwork or the right person you need to see isn’t in that afternoon when you stop in that’s your one chance you have in your schedule to get it done,” Humphries said.

Humphries says the VFW provide rides for veterans who are not able to drive themselves to St. Louis.

“It doesn’t have to be a war veteran but any military veteran that has proof of service and we will give them a ride to wherever they need to go,” said Humphries.

Kelley said that he’s hopeful things will be easier for veterans in the area soon.

“If we just truly put our veterans at heart and if we put them in perspective in their situation, it’s a lot bigger deal,” Kelley said. “so I hope for a lot of people if they just put them in perspective a lot of this stuff will be changed, and they just need to truly put a lot of the red tape aside and if they truly think about what veterans need this is gonna change it should change.”

