Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice changes to separate violent youth offenders, protect staff

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a new system where the Department of Juvenile Justice will run three high-security detention centers for violent youth offenders.

According to a release from the governor’s office, three high-security detention centers will be for male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with violent offenses.

“The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit the needs of today’s at-risk youth and adequately respond to increased youth violence and involvement in gangs,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance.”

The governor gave details on the three facilities designated as high security and explained how they were chosen based on the current charges of the youth population, number of detention center beds available and the proximity to highways.

According to the governor’s office:

Male juveniles 14 or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense (Capital, Class A, B or C felony) will soon be housed at:

Adair Regional Detention Center

Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Male juveniles younger than 14 or who have been charged with a lower-level offense (Class D felony or lesser offense) will soon be housed at:

Boyd Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Breathitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center

McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center

According to the release, male juveniles younger than 14 or charged with lesser offenses who engage in violent or disruptive behavior while detained may be relocated to a high-security facility.

The target date for the change is January 2023.

They said, as of Dec. 14, DJJ had 171 male juveniles housed in detention centers throughout the commonwealth. Of these males, 82 have been charged with certain violent or serious offenses and 89 have been charged with lower-level offenses.

For the new classification system to work best, the governor’s office said the department will need to hire more staff and expand training requirements.

DJJ is working with the Office of the State Budget Director and the Personnel Cabinet to offer an increased salary to security personnel working at the higher security detention centers.

According to the governor, because of the changing juvenile population, DJJ policies will need to be upgraded to provide staff with protective equipment to adequately respond when the offenders start a riot or assault staff or one another.

“I will not sit back and allow another staff member to be violently attacked without any defense,” he said. “DJJ facilities will now be equipped with protective equipment. We are also exploring the possibility of equipment, such as tasers or pepper spray, and are purchasing body scanners to be placed in every detention center to help eliminate contraband coming into the facilities.”

Governor Beshear said he will be calling upon the General Assembly in the new year to adequately fund a DJJ transportation unit by hiring additional personnel and purchasing more vehicles.

According to the governor’s office, the youth ordered to secure detention will be taken to the regional detention center and stay there until their first detention hearing within 48 hours (with certain allowances, including excluding weekends and holidays).

They said youth will be separated within the facility by charges.

After their initial detention and hearing, they said law enforcement will return the youth to the detention center and DJJ will then transport them to the correct facility based on charges and available beds.

