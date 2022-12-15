Heartland Votes

Kangaroo in Jefferson County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor.

You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road.

She said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.

News 4 has called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Rex, a trained German Shepherd, went from retired, to unretired and back to retired in a matter...
Scott County Commission: K-9 officer Rex to retire with former handler

Latest News

A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this...
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of...
Islamic Center looking forward after arson
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
Brent Humphries with the VFW in Cape Girardeau said he’s not sure how long this issue will...
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau VFW
Former IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike testified before the Select Subcommittee on the...
Dr. Ezike testifies before special COVID-19 congressional subcommittee