Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning December 15.

The governor updated Kentuckians on budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; Department of Juvenile Justice updates and more.

According to the governor’s office, on Wednesday, the state’s Consensus Forecasting Group, a group of financial experts, revised the state General Fund revenue estimates upward by $1.4 billion in the current fiscal year and by $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2024.

They said the estimates yield total revenues of $15.2 billion this fiscal year and $15.5 billion next fiscal year.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this represents growth rates of 3.4 percent for the 2023 fiscal year and 1.7 percent for fiscal year 2024.

Also on Thursday, the governor announced that in 2022, Kentucky recorded its best year for growth in its bourbon and spirits industry, with more than $2.1 billion in new investments and about 700 new jobs for Kentucky residents.

In a unanimous decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the school choice program passed by the General Assembly that would have provided dollar-for-dollar tax credits to those who donated money to private or charter schools in Kentucky is unconstitutional.

“This issue ought to be done. We can’t send public dollars directly or indirectly to private or charter schools, nor should anyone try. The answer is to work together to improve our public school system,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Let’s provide funding, let’s provide that raise so that we can get enough teachers in the classroom and let’s invest in technology and social and emotional learning the way we need to.”

Also on Thursday, the governor announced a new system where the Department of Juvenile Justice will run three high-security detention centers for male juveniles ages 14 and older charged with violent offenses.

