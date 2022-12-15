First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

The pattern will be drier but colder through the weekend and into next week…as the national pattern does another flip. In fact it’s beginning to look like Christmas weekend could be seriously cold around here, but that’s a long way off. In the shorter term, today will be breezy and cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. We should start out misleadingly clear, but low clouds will filter in from the northwest by late morning into the afternoon. Could even be a few flurries or sprinkles up toward I-64 this afternoon. Tonight will see clouds clear out, with overnight lows mostly in the 20s…and then tomorrow will be breezy and chilly again with highs in the 40s.

The upcoming weekend will be chilly but mainly clear and dry. Highs will be (on average) right around 40°, with lows in the 20s. We’re still watching a weak system that will move through on Monday with clouds and a chance of light precip. With very dry air in place, the thinking is that we might get some trace amounts of rain or snow on Monday but nothing serious. Models continue to drop an arctic front into the region by Wednesday night/Thursday morning of next week…with a chance at some brief snows and then colder and blustery conditions just in time for the holiday weekend.

