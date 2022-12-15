Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Drier but chillier pattern.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pattern will be drier but colder through the weekend and into next week…as the national pattern does another flip.   In fact it’s beginning to look like Christmas weekend could be seriously cold around here, but that’s a long way off.   In the shorter term,  today will be breezy and cooler with a mix of clouds and sun.  We should start out misleadingly clear,  but low clouds will filter in from the northwest by late morning into the afternoon.  Could even be a few flurries or sprinkles up toward I-64 this afternoon.   Tonight will see clouds clear out, with overnight lows mostly in the 20s…and then tomorrow will be breezy and chilly again with highs in the 40s.

The upcoming weekend will be chilly but mainly clear and dry.  Highs will be (on average) right around 40°, with lows in the 20s.   We’re still watching a weak system that will move through on Monday with clouds and a chance of light precip.  With very dry air in place,  the thinking is that we might get some trace amounts of rain or snow on Monday but nothing serious.   Models continue to drop an arctic front into the region by Wednesday night/Thursday morning of next week…with a chance at some brief snows and then colder and blustery conditions just in time for the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Rex, a trained German Shepherd, went from retired, to unretired and back to retired in a matter...
Scott County Commission: K-9 officer Rex to retire with former handler

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/14/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/14/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/14/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/14/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/14/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/14/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out tonight and turning colder