Heartland Votes

First Alert: Drier, but colder pattern arrives

A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Rain has moved out of the Heartland, but colder air has arrived.

Today will be breezy with highs in the 40s.

There will also be a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Some locations up toward Interstate 64 could see a few flurries or sprinkles.

Tonight, clouds will clear out, with lows in the 20s.

Friday is looking about the same.

It will be breezy and chilly with highs again in the 40s.

The weekend is looking dry, chilly and sunny with highs around 40 degrees and overnight lows in the 20s.

Monday their is a chance the Heartland will get some trace amounts of rain or snow, but nothing serious.

Models are showing an arctic front moving in by Wednesday night/Thursday morning, with a chance for some brief snow.

Even colder and blustery conditions arrive just in time for the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Rex, a trained German Shepherd, went from retired, to unretired and back to retired in a matter...
Scott County Commission: K-9 officer Rex to retire with former handler

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
After midnight, Laura Wibbenmeyer says the drier air will start to work back into the area. The...
First Alert: Rain clears out tonight; temps in the 30s by morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out tonight and turning colder
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Outlook