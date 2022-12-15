First Alert: Drier, but colder pattern arrives

(KFVS) - Rain has moved out of the Heartland, but colder air has arrived.

Today will be breezy with highs in the 40s.

There will also be a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Some locations up toward Interstate 64 could see a few flurries or sprinkles.

Tonight, clouds will clear out, with lows in the 20s.

Friday is looking about the same.

It will be breezy and chilly with highs again in the 40s.

The weekend is looking dry, chilly and sunny with highs around 40 degrees and overnight lows in the 20s.

Monday their is a chance the Heartland will get some trace amounts of rain or snow, but nothing serious.

Models are showing an arctic front moving in by Wednesday night/Thursday morning, with a chance for some brief snow.

Even colder and blustery conditions arrive just in time for the holiday weekend.

