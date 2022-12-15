Heartland Votes

The extended forecast looks cold, and it just gets colder next week

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/15/2022
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Another cold night expected, with lows dipping into the 20s in most areas by Friday morning. Friday will start with sunshine, but more clouds will rotate back into the Heartland through the late morning and afternoon hours. More clouds expected north and more sunshine south. Everyone will deal with breezy westerly winds again, making it feel even colder. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to lower/mid 40s with feels like numbers in the 30s. Dry weather expected over the weekend, but temperatures will still stay well below average in the 30s and lower 40s. A big cold snap takes over towards the middle of next week! There is a chance we could see some snow showers with the colder air, stay tuned.

