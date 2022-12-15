Heartland Votes

Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest

Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest.

On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.

The Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest released the following statement:

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

McLaughlin also released a statement:

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my next steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me. I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally Sports for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

McLaughlin worked on Cardinals telecasts for 24 years. He also worked on Blues telecasts and did play-by-play of SLU men’s basketball games on Bally Sports Midwest.

