Celebrating Christmas at the Rend Lake Visitor Center

BENTON, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake wants to invite you to a holiday celebration, as part of the Small World Program series. The event is called “Let’s Celebrate Christmas.”

The celebration takes place at the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center on December 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Small World Programs are designed for children five years and younger, but all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This include holiday themed story time and crafting homemade ornaments for your Christmas tree at home. At 11:00 a.m., a special guest from the North Pole will visit with participants.

Small World Programs are offered on the third Tuesday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next part in the series takes place on January 17, the Winter Wonderland program, where children can learn about snow and winter weather.

For further information on Small World Programs, you can contact the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 or email them at RendInfo-MVS@usace.army.mil. Information can also be found on the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center Facebook page.

