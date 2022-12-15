Heartland Votes

Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death

Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.(St. Louis County Jail)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce.

Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

Campbell’s trial began Monday in a Madison County courtroom. Prosecutors alleged Campbell was driving a red Dodge Charger at speeds up to 98 mph and attempting to elude to police. At the time of the incident, Campbell reportedly had a handgun in the vehicle and an active Missouri warrant for his arrest.

“Officer Brian Pierce should be alive today,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “We continue to pray for his family, who have suffered so much. We are glad the judge agreed that this was murder, plain and simple. I do hope the message continues to be heard: fleeing from the police is always wrong and dangerous, and if an officer dies, those responsible for killing the officer will face murder charges.”

Thursday, it was announced the 24-year-old from Florissant had been found guilty of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident/death, and failure to stop after an accident/death. He was found not guilty of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A sentence hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of setting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and...
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
File Graphic
Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted
Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning,...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation