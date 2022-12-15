Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce.

Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.

Campbell’s trial began Monday in a Madison County courtroom. Prosecutors alleged Campbell was driving a red Dodge Charger at speeds up to 98 mph and attempting to elude to police. At the time of the incident, Campbell reportedly had a handgun in the vehicle and an active Missouri warrant for his arrest.

“Officer Brian Pierce should be alive today,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “We continue to pray for his family, who have suffered so much. We are glad the judge agreed that this was murder, plain and simple. I do hope the message continues to be heard: fleeing from the police is always wrong and dangerous, and if an officer dies, those responsible for killing the officer will face murder charges.”

Thursday, it was announced the 24-year-old from Florissant had been found guilty of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident/death, and failure to stop after an accident/death. He was found not guilty of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A sentence hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.

