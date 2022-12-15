‘Adam Sandler Live’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Next year Adam Sandler will receive the prestigious “Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”.

But first, he’ll bring his comedy show to the Lou.

The actor is going on his “Adam Sandler Live” tour in 11 cities, including St. Louis.

Sandler will do standup and perform songs at the Enterprise Center Feb. 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

