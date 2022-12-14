Heartland Votes

Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price

Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price
Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price(ky3)
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year for hot chocolate, cozy sweaters, and home maintenance.

Subfreezing temperatures are returning to the Ozarks, and winterizing your home can save you thousands if done correctly.

“You want to make sure your hoses are disconnected from the hose bibs, you close up the crawlspace doors, you got all the crawlspace windows closed up to stop any drafts,” Brock Faulkner, the Service Manager at United Plumbing, explained, “as the drafts come in, they’ll freeze the pipe and water will expand, and depending on your pipe material, if it cannot expand, you’ll have busted pipes.”

Barry Bruce with All Klear All Hours Plumbing Heating and Cooling said you also need to check your foundation and exposed pipes for any cracks. Sealing those off will prevent cold air from affecting your pipes.

Residents in older homes should also consider leaving the faucet dripping at night to prevent frozen pipes.

Overnight while temperatures continue to drop, open your cabinets and expose your pipes to let warm air in. You can also use a space heater to keep indoor pipes warm.

If you have the heat on, ensure your fan moves in a clockwise direction on a low setting to increase airflow inside the home. This ensures all the heat you’re spending money on is being felt in every room.

You can change the direction of your fan by flipping the small switch on the base of the fan. If you have a smart fan or something remote-controlled, there may be a different way to change the direction. Just make sure the fan is completely off before changing any settings.

Planning a holiday getaway? Faulkner said your to-do list should include some essential items.

“You want to make sure it’s winterized properly as far as draining down the water heater, draining the traps under the sink, you want to use eco-friendly anti-freeze, it’s safe for our sewer systems and waterways,” Faulkner explained.

Experts estimate fixing a broken or frozen pipe can cost anywhere between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Rex, a trained German Shepherd, went from retired, to unretired and back to retired in a matter...
Scott County Commission: K-9 officer Rex to retire with former handler

Latest News

A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this...
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of...
Islamic Center looking forward after arson
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
Brent Humphries with the VFW in Cape Girardeau said he’s not sure how long this issue will...
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau VFW
Former IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike testified before the Select Subcommittee on the...
Dr. Ezike testifies before special COVID-19 congressional subcommittee