Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a shooting and learned a vehicle was hit by a bullet.

A home in the area was also searched in connection with the shooting.

Police believe they have leads on suspects and have turned over details to the Pemiscot County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0000.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.