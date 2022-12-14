Heartland Votes

Stoddard County man found guilty for 4 counts of sexual assault on two children

Billy Stitz has been found guilty by a Stoddard County jury of 4 counts of sexual assault against 2 minors.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been found guilty by a Stoddard County jury of 4 counts of sexual assault against 2 minors.

Billy Stitz is facing 4 life sentences for his crimes. Stitz faces charges for 3 counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree and 1 count of Statutory Rape in the First Degree. Both of his victims were under the age of 5 years old.

Stitz was found guilty on December 13. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney, Russ Oliver, said that while he is glad Stitz will be punished for his crimes, this doesn’t feel like a win for the police nor the victims.

“I am so proud of the brave victims in this case standing up to this predator,” Oliver said. “There are no winners in cases like this. Multiple children have suffered greatly at the hands of the Defendant.”

Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, the identity of the victims will not be released and no further details will be released by the Office of the Prosecutor.

