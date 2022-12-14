Heartland Votes

SIU and Murray State win home basketball games

SIU and Murray State win home basketball games
SIU and Murray State win home basketball games(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU and Murray State men’s basketball teams both won home basketball games Tuesday night.

The Salukis defeated Lincoln, Missouri by a score of 88-51 at the Banterra Center.

Marcus Domask and Lance Jones tied for scoring honors with 17 points each.

Also, Murray State pulled off a furious comeback to defeat Chicago State 66-65.

Rob Perry made a lay up for the Racers with under ten seconds to go to give Murray State it’s first lead of the game.

